These Are The Riverside Mall Stores Central New York Misses The Most
Ahh, Riverside Mall. Remember when it was a mall, and not a series of big box stores? What were your favorite stores there?
I admit, when I first moved to Central New York, I worked at the Barbara Moss store in Sangertown Square, and then I went on to be the manager at the one at Riverside - right up until the end of the mall.
What were your favorite stores? We asked, and you answered - here are the places you wish you could visit one more time.
- Barbara Moss
- Ormond's
- Bradlee's
- Orange Julius (REALLY?)
- Waldenbooks
- Ground Round (the peanut shells on the ground!)
- Friar's
- Montgomery Ward
- Camelot Music
- Fay's
- Kline's All Sports
- and of course, the movie theatre!
Personally, I loved their food court too!
What stores do you miss the most?