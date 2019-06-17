CraigsList User Giving Away Goats And Chickens

Do you need some goats and chickens? Well the Utica CraigsList has your back.

Someone in West Winfield posted to Craigslist the following:

I am moving soon and absolutely need to get rid of my goats and chickens. I have 5 goats and 10 chickens that need to go ASAP. My number is (315)-XXX-XXX and it is better to text me. Any questions feel free to ask like I said I am moving and need them gone there is nothing wrong with them also. Thanks"

I mean if you need any goats or chicken, now is the time to claim them for free. You can find out the contact info on CraigsList .