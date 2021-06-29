3 Aboard, Helicopter Crash In Rome, NY At Griffiss Airport

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is reporting a helicopter crash that occurred shortly after 1:40 PM this Tuesday afternoon at Griffiss Airport in Rome, NY.

According to the County Sheriff's Office, "three people were in the aircraft when the accident occurred. Two of the occupants were transported to Rome Hospital by ambulance, while the third signed off at the scene."

Initial reports called for Mercy flight, but later told to stand down.

As the investigation continues, we will update this story