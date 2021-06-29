3 Aboard, Helicopter Crash In Rome, NY At Griffiss Airport
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is reporting a helicopter crash that occurred shortly after 1:40 PM this Tuesday afternoon at Griffiss Airport in Rome, NY.
According to the County Sheriff's Office, "three people were in the aircraft when the accident occurred. Two of the occupants were transported to Rome Hospital by ambulance, while the third signed off at the scene."
Initial reports called for Mercy flight, but later told to stand down.
As the investigation continues, we will update this story
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.