21 Things You’ll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter

Until you've survived a central New York winter, there are things you just won't understand.
Remembering where you parked
Clearing just enough snow to see
What's a snow day
Clearing a path with your car
When the car isn't enough
All season lawn furniture
All season grilling
We measure snow in feet not inches
Hauling your snowmobile any way you can
Cleaning the outside and the INSIDE of your car
Celebrating spring even if Mother Nature doesn't cooperate
Shoveling snow from your roof
Snowmobiling in swimsuits
Leaf blowers at Buffalo Bills games
Making your Halloween costume fit over your snowsuit
Turning trucks into snow plows
Skiing behind a horse & buggy
Hoverboard shoveling
30 Foot Snowmen
Diving isn't just a summer sport
Frozen Bubbles