New York Makes Top 20 on List of Most Sinful States

New York is among the top 20 most sinful states!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

New York rounds out the top 20, landing in spot #20 on WalletHub's "2020’s Most Sinful States in America" list. WalletHub looked at 47 factors such as excessive drinking, gambling and others to help determine each state's immorality.

"In order to determine the most sinful states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness." ~ WalletHub

While New York made the top 20, we did score low in the area of avarice (which means extreme greed), when it comes to gambling. We were ranked #43, which is great, with #1 being the most greedy.

On the flip side, Wallet Hub ranked New York #1 in vanity, looking at most beauty salons per capita, to make that determination. We also didn't do so well in the area of laziness. New York was 17th in terms of laziness, determined by the percentage of adults not exercising.

New York's Sinfulness Highlights according to WalletHub (*1 is the most sinful)

24th – Anger & Hatred

33rd – Jealousy

48th – Excesses & Vices

50th – Greed

23rd – Lust

1st – Vanity

17th – Laziness

Source: WalletHub

You can see more findings from the "2020’s Most Sinful States in America" list at WalletHub.com.