New York’s #1 Sin and Where We Rank Among the Most Sinful States

Melanie Griffith's character in the movie Working Girl had "a head business and a bod for sin." And, let's not forget, she was from New York.

With that in mind, a new study from WalletHub ranked all 50 states from the most to least sinful. The rankings are based on stats that match the seven deadly sins, such as crime rates to represent wrath, theft rates for jealousy, fast food joints per capita for gluttony, casinos for greed, porn site use for lust, plastic surgery rates for vanity, and low exercise rates for sloth. The Empire State ranked 20th overall, right ahead of New Jersey.

There's good news and bad news for New York in the breakdowns. Amazingly, we ranked dead last in the greed department. But, we ranked first in vanity--beauty salons per capita, plastic surgery procedures like breast augmentation, liposuction and facelifts.

The most sinful states are: Nevada (#1 with Las Vegas, of course), followed by Texas and, no surprise to some...Florida. And the least sinful are: Vermont, Wyoming and Idaho.