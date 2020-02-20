It may be winter but it'll feel like spring when you walk through a sea of orchids in New York. Lose yourself in twists and turns of color at the New York Botanical Gardens annual Orchid Show.
See dazzling floral creations from Jeff Leatham, famed artistic director of the Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris and floral designer to the stars.
Experience thousands of orchids, in purples, reds, oranges, and hot pink in overhead arches, vine-inspired ribbons, mirrored sculptures and dramatic lighting.
Turn your evening into a kaleidoscopic of dazzling orchids.
The Orchid Show runs through Sunday, April 19th at the New York Botanical Gardens.