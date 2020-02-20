It may be winter but it'll feel like spring when you walk through a sea of orchids in New York. Lose yourself in twists and turns of color at the New York Botanical Gardens annual Orchid Show.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See dazzling floral creations from Jeff Leatham, famed artistic director of the Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris and floral designer to the stars.

Photo Credit - New York Botanical Gardens

Experience thousands of orchids, in purples, reds, oranges, and hot pink in overhead arches, vine-inspired ribbons, mirrored sculptures and dramatic lighting.

Photo Credit - New York Botanical Gardens

Turn your evening into a kaleidoscopic of dazzling orchids.

Photo Credit - New York Botanical Gardens

The Orchid Show runs through Sunday, April 19th at the New York Botanical Gardens.