McDonald’s Wants You to Smell Quarter Pounder Candles All Day Long

Whatever the smell, there's probably a scented candle for it. That includes your burger.

McDonald's is launching a line of Quarter Pounder candles so you can bring that juicy, fast-food flavor home with you. Not only that, the candles are scented like the individual ingredients, so you can mix and match your quarter pounder smell exactly the way you want it.

The 2 1/2" tall candles come in a set of 6 custom scented candles in glass containers, inspired by Quarter Pounder ingredients: Bun, Ketchup, Pickle, Cheese, Onion, 100% Fresh Beef.

Yeah, an onion candle.

Personally, I think McDonald's is missing out on an opportunity: french fry scented candles. We love a good burger, but can anything match the smell of freshly-made fries. We think not.