Another huge and beautiful tree is heading to mid-town Manhattan for the world to admire in Rockefeller Plaza.

Preparations have begun for the 88th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. The most famous tree in the world is once again coming from Oneonta, NY, and is located on Route 23 near Reinhardt Heating.

The iconic Christmas Tree lighting has yet to be announced, but the prep work has started. Ultimately the tree will be draped in 50,000-holiday lights on five miles of wire and topped with the Swarovski Star that includes 3 million Swarovski crystals adorned across 70 triangular spikes. LEDs will backlight the 9-foot-4-inch topper.

The tree, usually a Norway spruce, is between 69 to 100 feet tall. The national tradition dates back to 1933. It's estimated that the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony will be on December 4th, starting at 7 pm with the tree lighting at 9:55 pm, and will remain on display through the first week of 2021.

Joe Harmer

In 2016 the Rockefeller Center Norway Spruce came from 72 Country Club Road in Oneonta, NY. Angie and Graig Eichler told us they were not allowed to talk to the media until the tree was cut down. We don't have confirmation on who owns this year's tree, but rumors say it's a local business owner.

A New York Post article from August 2020 quotes Mayor Bill de Blasio saying the Big Apple would likely scale back the largest events of the 2020 holiday season — the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree celebration due to The COVID-19 pandemic. Even a smaller celebration is a huge honor.

Keep it tuned for the latest details. Thank you to Joe Harmer for the photos.