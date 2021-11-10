Day Trip To NYC And Find A Hidden Full Size LEGO Home Alone Character

If you're looking for something interesting to do in the coming weeks, take that trip, find LEGO Kevin McCallister hidden in plain sight, and you could be winning a pretty cool reward.

Home Alone is such an iconic movie and it just celebrated its 30 year anniversary last year. At the time it came out, it was the most successful Christmas movie to ever hit the big screen, at least at the box office. In the years following, it has become a cult classic for anyone who loves Christmas movies. With all that said, why is there a full-size LEGO Kevin McCallister figure in New York City?

Well, LEGO is releasing a new Home Alone set and this is a contest to win it. Not only could you take the new Home Alone LEGO set, but you also could nab a nice $1,000 pay day from it too. Just find the figure, take a selfie with it and enter by scanning the QR Code on the figure. Here is what the figure looks like, that way you know when you see it, although Kevin is hard to miss.

Taking a day trip to New York City from Central New York, or even a weekend trip is always fun. This is just an added thing you could be throwing on the list of things to do while there. Maybe you'll be going for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, take a trip to Rockefeller Center after and find Kevin. The odd thing is, the contest is being called a scavenger hunt, but Kevin is actually hidden in plain sight right there at the Rockefeller Center.

To find out more about what the LEGO figure of Kevin can bring you, click here.

