Oh, Christmas tree. Oh, Christmas tree. How soon will you be in the city? The Rockefeller Center tree made the journey from its home in Upstate New York to the Big Apple, where it'll be decorated for the world to see.

The 2022 Rockefeller tree is an 82-foot 90-year-old Spruce that weighs 14 tons. It came from the Lebowitz family who donated the tree from their yard in Queensbury, New York.

Tree Cut Down

Crews spent most of Thursday, November 10 cutting down the famous tree, wrapping it, and loading it up for the drive to Rockefeller Center.

Tree Loaded Up

The tree was wrapped up to protect the branches before being loaded up.

Family Memories

Jennifer Lindsley and her daughter were among the people crowded around to watch the special moment. They even dressed up for the occasion.

Police Escort

New York State Troopers escorted the tree from Queensbury to Rockefeller center where it'll be "viewed by millions and spread Christmas cheer."

Momentous Event

The procession caused quite a stir on social media. Excited fans were sharing photos and videos of the momentous event. Chad MacNaughton got an up-close look when he passed the wide load on the highway.

Rockefeller Center Arrival

The tree will arrive in Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 12, where it'll be wrapped in more than 50,000 multi-colored, energy-saving LED lights and topped with a star covered in 3 million Swarovski crystals.

Live Tree Lighting

The official tree lighting will take place during "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" on November 30. You can watch it on NBC. Or you can see the 90th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in person. It'll be on display between West 49th and 50th streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues.

Rockefeller Tree Hours

The tree will be lit daily from 6 AM to 12 AM and 24 hours on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve, it will be lit from 6 AM to 9 PM.

