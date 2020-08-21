The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting ceremony could be the next big event to fall victim to the pandemic.

Across New York, events that could draw a crowd and potentially spread the coronavirus have been scaled-back or eliminated. In recent comments, Bill DeBlasio, the Mayor of New York City, says two more traditional events could be next.

Here in Central New York, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the tree-lighting in Rockefeller Center are big parts of the holidays. Local kids have performed at the parade, and hundreds of Central New Yorkers battle the crowds to get a look at the majestic Rockefeller tree.

This year, DeBlasio says, things could look very different, according to The Daily News.

“I think everything is going to be different is the simple answer,” DeBlasio says.

“I think some is going to be virtual, it might be some small in-person pieces, spread-out pieces. It’s not going to look at all, of course, like what we are used to,” he added. “But the important thing is the traditions will be kept in some way.”

The Mayor referenced the changes to the July 4th Fireworks which were spread out around the city over several days, filmed, and then edited together for a virtual television presentation.