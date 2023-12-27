What’s the Proper Way to Dispose of Your Christmas Tree in NY State?

Ho-ho-hooray, it's finally done! Personally, I'm 'tree'-mendously relieved that Christmas is now in the rearview mirror. While there are certainly enjoyable aspects, the holiday season also brings its fair share of stress. I'm just glad I can put it out of my mind until 2024.

While many people go the fake tree route, it's estimated that around 45,000 real trees are sold around the Oneida & Herkimer County region. That's a lot of dead trees.

Now when to take your tree down is obviously a matter of personal preference. Some take it down on December 26th. Lazier folks might leave it up until Valentine's Day. We're not gonna debate that here. We just want to look at some ways you can discard your poor dead tree here in New York state.

LEAVE IT ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD

This tried-and-true technique is favored by many, and it still works. Many municipalities start collecting trees during the first two weeks of January. Just make sure to remove all lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, and whatever else you dolled it up with this year. Don't forget to remove the stand!

You can also bring it to the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority site. According to their website:

Live Christmas trees can be composted! They can be brought to the Authority’s Utica EcoDrop, or you can check with your local municipality to see if/when they will be collecting trees from the curb. Artificial trees are garbage if they cannot be reused.

If your tree is especially tall, you may want to saw it in half for easier disposal.

WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR OLD CHRISTMAS TREE?

Your old Christmas tree actually gets recycled by the Utica Solid Waste Authority into mulch or compost. You can do this yourself, obviously, and then you'll have mulch to use in the spring for your garden or home landscaping project.

WILL GOATS EAT CHRISTMAS TREES?

You may have heard that goats eat Christmas trees. This is true! Goats, along with sheep and alpacas, love to snack on Christmas trees. The needles are still packed with nutrients and their stomachs are tanks.

If you own goats, cool, but you can also check with a local animal sanctuary to see if they will take your old Christmas tree. The animals will probably appreciate it.

Happy recycling!

