Grab The Kids And Skate Over To This New Roller Rink Coming To NY

Find your "Boogie Wonderland" as you skate down to this new roller rink with your friends.

You won't only need ice skates anymore to go around The Rink at Rockefeller Center. It's being transformed into Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace, a funky 1970's themed roller rink that's fun for all ages.

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace is based off of the original rink opened by Ian "Flipper" Ross in Hollywood back in 1979. Though that rink was only open for three years, the mark it left on the city was long lasting. It drew in everyone young and old, from kids in high school to celebrities like Cher and Elton John.

Flippers Roller Boogie Palace via Facebook Flippers Roller Boogie Palace via Facebook loading...

This will be the first time that The Rink at Rockefeller is being used as a roller skating rink since the 1940's. The set up for the roller skating portion will only take up about half the size of the rink. This leaves plenty of room for tables, chairs, and other decorations to be set up around the rink.

Flipper's plans to have weekly and seasonal programming events as well. This includes disco nights, family & kids skating, meditative morning skates, and even gospel music Sundays.

Flippers Roller Boogie Palace Flippers Roller Boogie Palace loading...

So if you're planning a trip down to the city, now you have another thing to add to your to-do list. If you don't skate, at least take a picture and enjoy the warm atmosphere Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace will bring.

They open April 14th and will run until October 31st. Get more information by going to The Rink at Rockefeller Center's website.

Famous New Yorkers: What Their Signatures are Worth on eBay Ever wonder how much it would cost to buy an authentic signature from these famous New Yorkers?