Rockefeller Center Set To Light Oneonta Tree

Rockefeller Center has announced the date for the iconic tree lighting ceremony in New York City, and the Oneonta tree will be dazzling!

Once again, Oneonta provided the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree that made its way into the city on Thursday. It's a 75 foot tall Norway Spruce, 45 feet wide, weighs 11 tons, and is estimated to be between 75 to 80 years old.

The 88th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was cut down on Thursday, November 12, 2020, while a large crowd watched. NYS Police and others provided security and also escorted her to the city.

Jenna Bush butchered the Oneonta name by pronouncing something like Own-uh-netta. She then questioned Hoda Kotb, and she said, "Yes, I think so." LOL. Good thing most of those who live in Oneonta have a good sense of humor.

Rockefeller Center has announced the tree lighting will be held on Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020, with a broadcast on NBC 7–10 pm with many musical guests scheduled for a virtual appearance.

The most popular tree in the world will be decked out in 50,000-holiday lights on five miles of wire and topped with the Swarovski Star that includes 3 million Swarovski crystals adorned across 70 triangular spikes with LEDs will backlighting the 9-foot-4-inch topper.

After the holiday season, the 2020 Christmas Tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity, milled, treated, and made into lumber that will be used for home building.

If you have an older Norway Spruce at least 75 feet tall and 45 feet in diameter, you would like Rockefeller Center to consider, then submit it here.

Thank You to Joe Harmer and Jeff Bishop for the photos.