You’ll Need a Ticket to View the Rockefeller Tree Under New Pandemic Rules

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree is ready for its close up, but you'll have to get a ticket if you want to view it this year.

The Christmas Tree, which has taken a lot of slack for its appearance and even arrived in NYC carrying an upstate owl, is ready for its official lighting on Wednesday, December 2, but there are new rules in effect due to the pandemic.

Like the Thanksgiving Parade before it, the tree lighting is closed to the public, and only available through a TV broadcast from 8pm to 10pm on December 2nd on NBC. There will be "virtual queueing" and a five-minute viewing limit. Groups viewing the tree will be limited to 4 people.

The tree will be lit from 6am until midnight every day, except Christmas, when its lit for 24 hours.

How to arrive and see the tree:

Tree viewing entrances will be located on 49th and 50th streets and 5th and 6th Avenues ONLY. Center Plaza, where the tree is physically located, will be closed to the public.

Virtual queuing will be activated to manage lines. Guests can scan a QR code to see wait time and receive an SMS to return to the line.

Masks are mandated at all times.​

Six feet social distancing will be enforced.

Guests will be directed to marked "pods" - spaced six feet apart, with no more than four people in one pod. Groups of more than four people will be separated into two pods.

