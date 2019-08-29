2019 Syracuse Football Schedule

Are you ready for some Syracuse football? Here at WOUR we are ready!

You can catch EVERY game on 96.9 WOUR FM, and streaming on our mobile app*. A big thank you to our 2019 WOUR football sponsors: Cosmo’s CBD, Drain Masters, Syracuse Haulers, Warner Sales and Service, and Peter Hobaica Law Firm.

Here's a look at the 2019 schedule. Please note this is subject to change:

Date Time Opponent Site 31-Aug 6:00 p.m. at Liberty* Williams Stadium Lynchburg, VA 7-Sep 12:00 p.m. at Maryland* Maryland Stadium College Park, MD 14-Sep 7:30 p.m. Clemson Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY 21-Sep Western Michigan* Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY 28-Sep Holy Cross* Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY 10-Oct 8:00 p.m. at NC State Carter–Finley Stadium Raleigh, NC 18-Oct 7:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY (rivalry) 26-Oct at Florida State Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL 2-Nov Boston College Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY (rivalry) 16-Nov at Duke Wallace Wade Stadium Durham, NC 23-Nov at Louisville Cardinal Stadium Louisville, KY 30-Nov Wake Forest Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY

*WOUR is only allowed to stream SU Sports within 75 miles of the city of Utica via our mobile app*