2019 Syracuse Football Schedule

DateTimeOpponentSite
31-Aug6:00 p.m.at Liberty*Williams Stadium
Lynchburg, VA
7-Sep12:00 p.m.at Maryland*Maryland Stadium
College Park, MD
14-Sep7:30 p.m.ClemsonCarrier Dome
Syracuse, NY
21-SepWestern Michigan*Carrier Dome
Syracuse, NY
28-SepHoly Cross*Carrier Dome
Syracuse, NY
10-Oct8:00 p.m.at NC StateCarter–Finley Stadium
Raleigh, NC
18-Oct7:00 p.m.PittsburghCarrier Dome
Syracuse, NY (rivalry)
26-Octat Florida StateDoak Campbell Stadium
Tallahassee, FL
2-NovBoston CollegeCarrier Dome
Syracuse, NY (rivalry)
16-Novat DukeWallace Wade Stadium
Durham, NC
23-Novat LouisvilleCardinal Stadium
Louisville, KY
30-NovWake ForestCarrier Dome
Syracuse, NY

 

