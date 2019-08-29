2019 Syracuse Football Schedule
Are you ready for some Syracuse football? Here at WOUR we are ready!
You can catch EVERY game on 96.9 WOUR FM, and streaming on our mobile app*. A big thank you to our 2019 WOUR football sponsors: Cosmo’s CBD, Drain Masters, Syracuse Haulers, Warner Sales and Service, and Peter Hobaica Law Firm.
Here's a look at the 2019 schedule. Please note this is subject to change:
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Site
|31-Aug
|6:00 p.m.
|at Liberty*
|Williams Stadium
|Lynchburg, VA
|7-Sep
|12:00 p.m.
|at Maryland*
|Maryland Stadium
|College Park, MD
|14-Sep
|7:30 p.m.
|Clemson
|Carrier Dome
|Syracuse, NY
|21-Sep
|Western Michigan*
|Carrier Dome
|Syracuse, NY
|28-Sep
|Holy Cross*
|Carrier Dome
|Syracuse, NY
|10-Oct
|8:00 p.m.
|at NC State
|Carter–Finley Stadium
|Raleigh, NC
|18-Oct
|7:00 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|Carrier Dome
|Syracuse, NY (rivalry)
|26-Oct
|at Florida State
|Doak Campbell Stadium
|Tallahassee, FL
|2-Nov
|Boston College
|Carrier Dome
|Syracuse, NY (rivalry)
|16-Nov
|at Duke
|Wallace Wade Stadium
|Durham, NC
|23-Nov
|at Louisville
|Cardinal Stadium
|Louisville, KY
|30-Nov
|Wake Forest
|Carrier Dome
|Syracuse, NY
*WOUR is only allowed to stream SU Sports within 75 miles of the city of Utica via our mobile app*