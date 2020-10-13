Leaks Spotted in Newly Renovated Syracuse Dome Roof

The newly renovated dome in Syracuse apparently already has issues--aside from the fact that fans still can't attend games, as they did in the file photo (above) for a game between Syracuse and Miami during the 2002 season.

A few Syracuse football press members like Stephen Bailey, Geoff Herbert, and Brian Higgins were doing their usual work at the dome this past Saturday as Syracuse was taking on Duke in college football. They witnessed drops of water coming from the upper reaches of the dome's roof. No fans, of course, due to COVID-19. It was just the second game since the new roof was finished and the first time the media were allowed inside. Great timing, right?

On top of the leak, Syracuse lost to Duke, which notched its first victory of 2020 at the expense of the Orange, who have fallen to 1-3 on the season. Plus, the Orange were struck by a rash of new injuries, including to starting quarterback Tommy DeVito.

SU is listed as an underdog this Saturday at the dome against the 4-0 Liberty Flames.

The roof (along with a fancy new scoreboard) is part of the first phase of a $118 million renovation project. The new roof will reduce the potential of the roof collapsing during winter storms--as long the leak is permanently fixed.

NewsChannel 9 got this updated response from Syracuse regarding the roof:

“As our community can see daily, with crew members up on the roof, we are still finishing some work at the stadium. This includes the final sealing of the roof, among other smaller projects.”