ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus

ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.

Dino Babers and the #14 Syracuse Orange football team are focused on one thing, beating #5 Clemson on Saturday in South Carolina. That alone is enough of a tall task, without having to worry about television shows possibly being on campus, especially the following week. However, according to Brent Axe of syracuse.com, his sources are saying that "Syracuse is one of the few schools" under consideration for their October 29th show. Why Syracuse?

First, Babers has Syracuse rolling. Last week the Orange smacked #15 NC State 24-9. Second, they are playing Notre Dame. However, the Irish are struggling this year, so that alone wouldn't draw the show to campus. Third, if Babers' team beats #5 Clemson, the Orange will certainly move up from #14 to a Top Ten program. Lastly, but just as important as any of the other factors, the students are awesome. They all wear orange. The are enthusiastic and all of that makes for great TV.

Axe noted that a "second source said Syracuse has put out a call to dome staff to beef up security on the Quad for “a high-profile” event that will lead right up to next Saturday’s kickoff with the Irish." The game will be on either ABC-TV or ESPN, depending on this Saturday's results. Kickoff from the JMA Wireless Dome is scheduled for the 29th at either Noon or 3:30 p.m..

