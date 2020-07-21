No Fans Allowed For Syracuse Football This Fall

If colleges, including Syracuse University, manage to play sports this fall, they’ll do so without fans in the stands.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced to Syracuse.com that games can take place, and they can be televised, but fans won’t be allowed in stadiums

Honestly, the ban on fans isn’t a huge surprise. Cuomo has already issued guidance for professional sporting events that allows games to take place, but doesn't have fans in attendance either.

The ban on fans certainly puts a damper on what should have been a big celebration for SU, which had been scheduled to open a freshly renovated Carrier Dome this fall. The school has still been selling season tickets, even as uncertainty about the fall season continued."

Syracuse Football is set to begin on Friday September 4th at Boston College.

How Baseball Is Handling No Fans

Even though you can't physically go to a MLB game this season, you can have your cardboard cutout hang out in the seats with the Mets. The Mets are selling cardboard cutouts to sit inside Citi Field during Mets home games. The cost of this cardboard cutout program is $86. Proceeds from these cardboard cutouts will go to the Mets Foundation.

The Mets do have some rules for images submitted for the cardboard cutouts. Fans cannot include statements or endorsements of political candidates; phone numbers, social media handles or hashtags; offensive language; advertisements, slogans or third-party logos or branding; negative references to MLB teams; or names of MLB players, among other restrictions.