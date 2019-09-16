The Syracuse football team may have lost the battle against Clemson, but their coach went a long way toward ensuring that they'll win at life.

Following the Orange's crushing 41-6 loss to the #1 Clemson Tigers, long after most disheartened fans had filed out of the Dome, Syracuse University's second-year head coach Dino Babers did something that has social media buzzing. The SU marching band played the school's alma mater in front of a mostly-empty stadium. Only a handful of Orange players were present. That's when Babers sprang into action.

He went into the tunnel and the locker room and brought every single player back on the field, where they gathered on the huge Syracuse logo at the 50-yard line. The coach talked to his players about sportsmanship and honor. He then asked the band to play the alma mater again.

Here's the initial tweet from Syracuse.com writer Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1):

Another Twitter user, @Syracusefan44, praised Babers. Then, on HIS page, he re-tweeted a comment from @Mighty_LR, which included a statement from the marching band's director, Dr. Timothy Diem about Babers: "I liked him a lot before. Even more now."

Babers chose not to discuss the incident in his post-game press conference. But we're happy to do the reporting. This was a classy move.