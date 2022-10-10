20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic

With the world opening back up, as many predicted, divorce rates are skyrocketing in New York State. But where in the state are the most divorces happening?

A spokesperson from DivorceAnswers.com reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share with us where in New York State people are getting divorced the most after the COVID pandemic lockdown.

Divorces Skyrocket in New York State

"Spending more time together, having more time in general and having limited opportunities to leave the house may have resulted in some discovering their partner’s hidden traits, such as extra-marital affairs or dishonest behavior," Lauren Cook-McKay from DivorceAnswers.com stated. "We have seen many examples of one partner becoming incredibly frustrated with the other, who has used the coronavirus as an excuse not to hand over their children for their allotted time. In many cases, it has led to suspicions and accusations of broken agreements.”

In the summer of 2021, when New York divorce courts reopened, one Empire State divorce lawyer reported working 16-hour days from the Summer of 2021 until the end of the year.

Divorce questions were reported to be 45 percent higher than prior to the COVID pandemic, a spokesperson from DivorceAnswers.com told Hudson Valley Post.

“While many couples have opposing views on the issue of vaccinations, the solution was relatively straightforward – one partner would get vaccinated and the other would choose not to. But we witnessed countless examples of heated exchanges between couples when it came to their children’s welfare regarding Covid, such as whether they should also be vaccinated or should go maskless in public," Cook-McKay added.

Nassau County, New York Town Reports Most Divorces

In total, New Yorkers searched for "divorce lawyers" 433,344 times during the pandemic

DivorceAnswers.com analyzed New Yorkers’ online searches for the term "divorce lawyers" during the COVID pandemic to determine where in New York State people wanted out of their marriage the most. The site ranked New York’s 100 biggest towns or cities, weighted by population.

Westchester County, New York Town Reports Least Divorces

New Rochelle, in Westchester County, had the least amount of divorce searches out of the 100 towns ranked. However, a number of places in the Hudson Valley were in the top 20 for most divorce searches.

Below are the Top 20 New York hometowns where online divorce lawyers were searched the most since March 2020.

