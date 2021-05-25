1st Annual CNY Irish Fest in Deansboro Has Cancelled, Again

Organizers of the 1st Annual CNY Irish Fest in Deansboro have pulled the plug for the second straight year on their inaugural event.

This is the "CNY" Irish Fest which made the decision last February to launch their own alternate Irish event at MKJ Farms in Deansboro, but was forced to cancel on May 19, due to the pandemic. Now, a year later and for the second attempt, the 1st Annual CNY Irish Fest scheduled for July 23, and 24, has been cancelled. Organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

"After a great deal of consideration, the organizers of the Central NY Irish Festival have come to the very sad conclusion that we must postpone our first ever CNY Irish Festival until next summer. We are extremely happy that Covid numbers are down and that things are opening up. However, in an effort to keep everyone safe and to provide the best festival possible we have been forced to make this difficult decision."

On a different note, the Great American Irish Fest is still scheduled for September 17, 18 and 19 of this year in downtown Utica, primarily near the Irish Cultural Center in the Brewery District. The event had been held at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds since its inception in 2003. In 2019, GAIF announced they were moving the event to Utica, near the Cultural Center. Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The CNY Irish Festival organizers, who are attempting to keep the July festival style music event with music and camping alive (like the original GAIF), are asking people to get ready next year for their third attempt at the 1st Annual CNY Irish Fest. People who have purchased tickets and camping, will be contacted by organizers to discuss options for refunds and/or credits toward next year's event.