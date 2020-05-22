Central New York 2020 Irish Festival Now Cancelled

If you were looking forward to the 2020 CNY Irish Festival, you'll hate Coronavirus even more. Just announced, the 2020 festival has been cancelled.

The CNY Irish Festival was scheduled to take place at MKJ Farm in Deansboro on July 11th from noon to 11PM. Festival officials announced after listening carefully to all of the information and directives regarding the Covid-19 virus, they have decided to cancel the 2020 Central New York Irish Festival.

Our primary goals are to keep everyone safe and to provide a top-notch festival experience.

The festival did announce the 2021 date- Friday AND Saturday July 23rd and 24th, 2021 at MKJ Farm, Deansboro. As of the time of this report, no lineup has been announced.

Tickets for the 2021 event will go on sale on the festivals website. You can find out lineup info, and ticket info, right online here.

The Mission of the Central New York Irish Festival, and why it's held every year, is to promote the rich cultural heritage of Ireland throughout Central New York. The festival is known for highland games, cultural events, music and special activities for kids.

Volunteer For The 2021 Festival

Currently the CNY Irish Festival is seeking volunteers for their 2021 festival. You can register online on their website.

