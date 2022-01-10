19 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die

Winters in Central New York are cold, snowy, and often seem to never end, dragging into April. You can bury yourself under blankets and hibernate inside for several months or you can take advantage of everything the Empire state has to offer in the winter months.

Snowy Mountains

For skiing, snowboarding, and tubing enthusiasts, there are a number of mountains to choose from. Whiteface in Lake Placid, Windham and Hunter Mountains in the Catskills, Holiday Valley and Peek 'n Peak in Western New York, Bristol in Upstate, and Gore Mountain the largest ski resort in the state.

Feel the Rush

For the adrenaline junkies, experience a bobsled ride on the Olympic track in Lake Placid, a zip-line ride through the snowy mountains, or a coaster down the hill. You can even slide down the state's longest toboggan chute.

Take a Break

Need something a little more laid back? Sit back and enjoy a lantern-lit horse-drawn sleigh ride, glide across frozen lakes on a dog sled, float through the sky on a winter gondola or walk through a musical forest filled with colorful lights, and not just at Christmas time.

Celebrate Holidays

During the holiday season, a trip to New York City to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree is an absolute must. At least once in your life. While you're there enjoy a day skating on the Rockefeller ice rink.

All winter long there are festivals, carnivals and for the first time in New York, the famous Ice Castles in Lake George to enjoy. Add in some hot chocolate and a cozy fire, and you're all set.

Here are 19 exciting things you can do to get out of the house and enjoy winter in New York State.

