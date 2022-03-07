18 Years Later, Utica Police Still Looking For Missing Teen

The date was March 6, 2004.

It was eighteen years ago on Sunday that 17-year-old Ivory Green went missing from the City of Utica.

Utica Police are still actively looking for information about her disappearance. To date police say they have investigated more than 325 leads.

They say that each and every time, new information that comes to light is investigated to the fullest extent possible.

Both an investigator with the Utica Police Department and the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office are still assigned to Ivory’s case. All involved say they have worked tirelessly to bring answers to her family.

Authorities are continuing to ask for the public’s help in bringing a resolution to the case.

On March 6, 2004, Ivory left her apartment in the Washington Courts around 4:00PM.

Later that evening, Ivory called her mother and told her that she was on her way home for dinner.

When Ivory did not return her mother reported her missing.



Utica Police Graphic Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via Utica Police loading...

Anyone with information is asked to contact the UPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 223-3510. Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

According to statistics collected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) there were more than 39,214 children (juveniles under the age of 18) reported missing in 2021.

Utica, NY Police Department's Top Ten Most Wanted The City of Utica Police Department in Utica, New York has released its Top Ten Most Wanted List for the month of February 2022.

Several of those listed have previously been featured in separate posts about individual crimes, on a previous wanted list, or as the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

The reader is reminded that all persons, either suspected of or arrested in connection to, a crime, are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals listed is asked to call police or the local Crime Stoppers.

The Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division can be reached at: (315) 223.3510.

1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential. Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling:, by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com , or by using the. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.