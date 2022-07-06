Authorities are asking for help locating a teenager who appears to have run away from the Lincoln Hall Boys Haven in Westchester county.

The New York State Police says 16-year-old Eric Carillo Lopez was last seen at approximately 3:00pm on Monday, July 4, 2022 on Brick Hill Road in Somers, New York. Eric stands five feet five inches (5'5") tall, has dark brown/black hair and brown eyes.

Eric Carillo Lopez Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (2022) Eric Carillo Lopez Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (2022) loading...

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them. They are specifically asking members of the public not to leave tips on social media outlets.

The New York State Police can be contacted at: (914) 769.2600. Reference case number 10921468.

Police have not indicated whether they have any leads in the case but say that Eric could be anywhere at this time.

Even though it is believed that no crime has been committed in this case, anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

According to the FBI, in 2021 there were 337,195 National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries for missing children. Of those more than 27,000 were cases of endangered runaways according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Waterfront Foundation For Custom Home In Cooperstown Looking to build a house on beautiful lake lakefront property? Here’s a chance for you to build a custom-built home on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and it's already started for you.



Ouleout Valley Gentleman's Farm, Route 357 Franklin, NY Ouleout Valley Gentleman's Farm is located just on the outskirts of the historic village of Franklin in Delaware County, It features a 3 bay, two-story barn/garage