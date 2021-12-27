One person is dead following a crash on Christmas Day in the St Lawrence town of Massena.

Emergency responders were called to 382 State Highway 37C at approximately 11:18am on Saturday, December 25, 2021 for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

New York State Police are still investigating but troopers say that the results of their preliminary investigation show that 18-year-old Thomas M. McGregor III of Massena “was going north on State Highway 37C when he lost control, entered the southbound lane, and collided” with another vehicle driven by 29-year-old Andrew B. Gray of Brasher Falls and his passenger, 62-year-old Valerie A. Harris of Fort Covington.

The NYSP says that McGregor and Harris were hospitalized. Harris was treated for what police characterized as “minor injuries” and was subsequently released. McGregor died at the hospital.

Authorities say that the cause of the crash is still under investigation and ask that the public keeps the families of those involved in their thoughts.

This year the National Safety Council (NSC), a non-profit safety advocate founded in 1921, estimates that there will be approximately 371 fatalities reported for this Christmas holiday. That number will be revised once data from the weekend is available. The estimate for traffic-related deaths this year - with COVID-affected travel as a consideration, was between 314 and 431. The NSC bases that estimate on previous years' data.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

