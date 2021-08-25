The Central New York area has produced its share of famous people, from radio-TV icon Dick Clark to Revolutionary War hero General Nicholas Herkimer to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Get our free mobile app

7 Famous Central New Yorkers (You've Probably Never Heard Of) But there are other "not so famous" Central New Yorkers you've probably never heard of that have done some great things.

Here's the 7 most famously unknown people from Central New York. Did we forget any? Let us know in our station app.

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.

Amazing Nostalgic Photos of Uptown Utica Check out this awesome collection of photos showing what Uptown Utica used to look like. It's amazing to remember what businesses used to be there.

15 Little Known Facts About Central and Upstate New York Some of us know one or two of these facts about Upstate New York, but here is a list of documented things about the region that are not so widely known. Did you know that...