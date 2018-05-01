Whitesnake Delay New Album Until 2019

Whitesnake fans will have to wait awhile longer before they get their chance to hear the group's next album.

In an abrupt about face after months of frontman David Coverdale excitedly teasing new music set to arrive sometime in 2018, the band has revealed in a press release that work on the album, titled Flesh & Blood, has hit a technical snag that's now expected to keep it out of stores until 2019.

"It is with great disappointment that, following technical issues whilst mixing the new Flesh & Blood album, Whitesnake and Frontiers have mutually agreed to delay the album’s release until early 2019," reads a press release issued by the band's label. "The release of the new studio record will coincide with Whitesnake’s Flesh & Blood world tour. Whitesnake would like to express their sincere regrets to their fans all over the world for any and all disappointment and promise that the album and tour will be worth waiting for."

It's a setback that's bound to be frustrating for Coverdale, particularly since he's repeatedly stressed how pleased he is with a set of songs he's deemed a "seriously Whitesnake" album studded with songs just waiting to be added to the band's live set list — including the cut tabbed as Flesh & Blood's first single, "Shut Up and Kiss Me."