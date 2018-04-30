‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Every Easter Egg and Secret

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters, and it is awesome. The 19th and latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of all kinds of Marvel jokes and Easter eggs. In the video above, ScreenCrush video editor and super Marvel nerd Ryan Arey finds them all. Click above to see all the stuff he found.

In the video you'll learn all about the stuff that Infinity War takes from its comic-book inspiration, The Infinity Gauntlet. You’ll also see the references to past movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (like Loki’s line to Thanos, which is a direct homage to something another character said to him in The Avengers). Plus, Marvel’s fixation on Star Wars references continues with Infinity War, and we’ve collected a bunch of those as well.