Some concerts are affordable this summer with Live Nation offering $20.00 tickets to over 80 concerts in Syracuse, Albany, Rochester, Buffalo and more!

$20 tickets offer valid 8 am local time on April 30 to 11:59 pm local time on May 8, 2018, on select shows, while supplies last. Ticket delivery, print at home fees not included. All ticket purchases are subject to the Purchase Policy.

Celebrate National Concert Week with Live Nation as they offer up $20 tickets to over 80 shows while supplies last.

$20 tickets available at Lakeview Amphitheater:

$20 tickets available at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC):

May 25: Kevin Hart

June 16: Foreigner with Whitesnake

June 30: Steely Dan with The Doobie Brothers

July 29: John Fogerty

July 31: Chicago / REO Speedwagon

Sept. 23: Outlaw Music Festival f/ Willie Nelson

$20 tickets available at Times Union Center in Albany:

May 23: Def Leppard / Journey

$20 tickets available at Darien Lake Amphitheater:

June 26: Poison with Cheap Trick

July 13: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Sept. 5: Deep Purple / Judas Priest

$20 tickets available at KeyBank Center in Buffalo:

May 26: Def Leppard / Journey

$20 tickets available at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester:

May 5: Kevin Hart

$20 tickets available at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts:

June 22: Poison with Cheap Trick

July 14: Steely Dan with The Doobie Brothers

July 15: Kevin Hart

July 21: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Sept. 2: Deep Purple / Judas Priest