Here Are All The $20 Classic Rock Concert Tickets For National Concert Week in Central New York
Some concerts are affordable this summer with Live Nation offering $20.00 tickets to over 80 concerts in Syracuse, Albany, Rochester, Buffalo and more!
$20 tickets offer valid 8 am local time on April 30 to 11:59 pm local time on May 8, 2018, on select shows, while supplies last. Ticket delivery, print at home fees not included. All ticket purchases are subject to the Purchase Policy.
Celebrate National Concert Week with Live Nation as they offer up $20 tickets to over 80 shows while supplies last.
$20 tickets available at Lakeview Amphitheater:
- June 13: Poison, Cheap Trick
- June 19: Foreigner with Whitesnake, Jason Bonham
- June 28: Styx, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts with Tesla
- July 3: Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers
- July 27: Chicago, REO Speedwagon
- Aug. 24: Lynyrd Skynyrd with Hank Williams Jr.
- Sept. 1: Ozzy Osbourne with Stone Sour
$20 tickets available at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC):
- May 25: Kevin Hart
- June 16: Foreigner with Whitesnake
- June 30: Steely Dan with The Doobie Brothers
- July 29: John Fogerty
- July 31: Chicago / REO Speedwagon
- Sept. 23: Outlaw Music Festival f/ Willie Nelson
$20 tickets available at Times Union Center in Albany:
- May 23: Def Leppard / Journey
$20 tickets available at Darien Lake Amphitheater:
- June 26: Poison with Cheap Trick
- July 13: Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Sept. 5: Deep Purple / Judas Priest
$20 tickets available at KeyBank Center in Buffalo:
- May 26: Def Leppard / Journey
$20 tickets available at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester:
- May 5: Kevin Hart
$20 tickets available at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts:
- June 22: Poison with Cheap Trick
- July 14: Steely Dan with The Doobie Brothers
- July 15: Kevin Hart
- July 21: Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Sept. 2: Deep Purple / Judas Priest
