Travel Advisories Issued for Tuesday, May 1st, 2018
The New York State Department of Transportation has issued two travel advisories in Oneida County for Tuesday, May 1st, 2018.
The first was issued in New Hartford. According to Jim Piccola from the DOT,
On Tuesday May 1, 2018 from 8:30AM - 3:00PM the off ramp from Route 5/8/12 south to Route 8 south will be closed to traffic due to repair work on the high mast camera. Variable message signs (V.M.S.) have been in operation notifying local motorists of the ramp closure due to repairs.
The second advisory is in the area of The City of Rome. Piccola says,
On Tuesday May 1 through Friday May 4, 2018 starting at 7:00AM - 3:00PM the off ramp from Route 49 eastbound to Route 365/East Dominick Street will be closed to traffic due to maintenance work on the ramp. Variable message signs (V.M.S.) have been in operation notifying local motorists of the ramp closure due to the maintenance work.
