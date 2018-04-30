We’ve heard the stories about Star Wars’ reckless rogue Han Solo , but we’ll finally get to experience them in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story, out in theaters next month. The movie has been the product of a lot of weird drama on the production end, but so far the promotional material, including the trailers and posters, has been pretty stellar. I’m excited for this movie, especially after watching its stylish new featurette.

In the video, director Ron Howard and stars Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, and Alden Ehrenreich tease what to expect from this movie. It’s going to be entirely different from any Star Wars film that’s come before it, with its characters knee-deep in a sci-fi dystopia where the Empire fully controls everything — unless you’re a top notch smuggler with barely any conscience to speak of. Look, Solo has gone through a lot of weird stuff in its production and has the unfortunate stigma of being the product of three different directors, but maybe this has turned out to be a good thing? And I’ll also mention that I really hope the rumbly, dramatic soundtrack we’ve been hearing in the latest trailers and in this video are part of the movie’s score, because it sounds great.