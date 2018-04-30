Watch John Travolta, Billy Idol Join Foo Fighters On Stage

The Foo Fighters continued their tradition of bringing surprise guests onto the stage with them when they separately welcomed John Travolta and Billy Idol during their performance at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, FL last night (Apr. 29). You can watch video clips of both moments below.

Dave Grohl and company were headlining the third and final day of the event when Idol – who’d performed earlier – appeared to sing a cover version of John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth.” Immediately afterwards, the Foo Fighters launched into a cover of “You’re the One That I Want” from Travolta movie Grease. Speaking to an unseen person at the side of the stage, he said: “You know I’m doing this for you, motherfucker. Bring it on," before telling the crowd: "Hold on a second – it gets better!” In response, Travolta walked on and took a bow, but appeared to refuse the opportunity to become involved in the song, and walked off again, blowing kisses to the band and crowd. At the end of the song, he returned and hugged Grohl.