Howe Caverns in Upstate New York is hosting a truly unique event this July and clothes are NOT required.

The famous landmark has announced they will host 'Naked In A Cave.' The event coincides with 'International Nude Day' on Saturday, July 14th, 2018.

Howe Caverns announced the celebration with a flyer on their Facebook page. The "leisurely naked stroll through the cavern by lantern light" will take place after hours starting at 7:30 p.m. on July 14th.

For just $65 per person you get a souvenir robe, complimentary adult beverage and an experience you'll never forget. understanding the intimacy of the event, Howe Caverns has listed a set of strict rules, especially for privacy. To attend you must be 21 or over, no cameras or phones are allowed, and shoes and reservations are required.