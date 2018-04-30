Jeff Beck Announces Solo U.S. Shows
Jeff Beck has added some more dates to his summer tour. The guitarist has announced seven solo shows that will take place on days off from his Stars Align tour with Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson.
The added concerts will take place in Phoenix; Austin; York, Penn.; Lewiston, N.Y., Pittsburgh; Port Chester, N.Y.; and Vienna, Va. Beck will be backed by his longtime band of singer Jimmy Hall, bassist Rhonda Smith and drummer Vinnie Colaiuta, with a new addition in cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith. Three of the nights will feature Wilson as his opening act.
You can see the updated calendar below and get full details on tickets at Beck's website.
Beck also has a pair of releases on the way. The first, Still on the Run: The Jeff Beck Story, which arrives May 18, is a documentary about the legendary guitarist, and features interviews with such notables as Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Joe Perry, Slash and Rod Stewart. A week later, on May 25, will see the vinyl release of Live at the Hollywood Bowl, which originally came out on home video and CD last year.
Jeff Beck Summer 2018 Tour Dates (All Shows With Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson, Unless Noted)
July 18 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre
July 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre
July 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theater (Jeff Beck Solo)
July 22 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
July 24 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
July 25 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 26 - Austin, TX - ACL Live - Moody Theater (Jeff Beck Solo)
July 28 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 29 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 31 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Aug. 3 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Aug. 4 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 5 - York, PA - Appell Center (Jeff Beck Solo)
Aug. 7 - Lewiston, NY - Art Park (Jeff Beck with Ann Wilson)
Aug. 8 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall (Jeff Beck with Ann Wilson)
Aug. 12 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
Aug. 14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 15 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre (Jeff Beck Solo)
Aug. 17 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Aug. 19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 20 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap (Jeff Beck with Ann Wilson)
Aug. 25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre