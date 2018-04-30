Jeff Beck Announces Solo U.S. Shows

Jeff Beck has added some more dates to his summer tour. The guitarist has announced seven solo shows that will take place on days off from his Stars Align tour with Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson.

The added concerts will take place in Phoenix; Austin; York, Penn.; Lewiston, N.Y., Pittsburgh; Port Chester, N.Y.; and Vienna, Va. Beck will be backed by his longtime band of singer Jimmy Hall, bassist Rhonda Smith and drummer Vinnie Colaiuta, with a new addition in cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith. Three of the nights will feature Wilson as his opening act.

You can see the updated calendar below and get full details on tickets at Beck's website.