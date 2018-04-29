The following post contains SPOILERS for Avengers: Infinity War.

There’s this little movie that just opened in theaters, Avengers: Infinity War. Perhaps you’ve heard of it. It’s kind of a big deal. And it ends with kind of a huge shock: Despite the best efforts of the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thanos gets all six Infinity Stones and then uses them to wipe out half the known life in the universe. That includes many of your favorite Marvel heroes, including beloved figures like Spider-Man and Black Panther. That’s right; the bad guy actually wins. So remember kids: Follow your dreams. Anything is possible! Someday you two can become a genocidal alien who kills trillions of people!

Marvel fans, conditioned by a decade of movies to expect the Avengers to always come out on top, are understandably surprised by the ending. And some have taken to Twitter to voice their alarm, devastation, or discomfort. Here now, some of our favorite early reactions to the end of Infinity War from Twitter:

And finally, here’s one I am not allowed to embed because of its profanity, so I screenshotted and bleeped the bad language. Just too funny not to include.

Guys: I think we finally found the subtitle for Avengers 4! It should be Avengers: F— You Thanos. What’s better than that?