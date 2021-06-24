Your Expired Drivers License/Permit Becomes Invalid TODAY

Governor Cuomo’s executive order allowing for expired licenses and permits will come to an end Thursday.

According to a story aired on NEWS 4 Buffalo if your driver's license or permit expired March 1, 2020, or after you were given an extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Governor Cuomo announcing the expiration of the state of emergency today (6-24-21), the extensions will end.

If you have either of the two and it’s expired, it will no longer be valid in New York State and of today.

In the state of New York, the fines for driving with an expired license can range anywhere from $25-$40 if your license had expired within 60 days of your stop. If your license has been expired for more than 60 days, then your fine could range from $75-$300.

According to the Vehicle and Traffic Law, if you have a valid New York license, you can renew it up to a year before it expires and up to two years after it expires. If it's been more than two years since you had a valid license, you'll need to apply for a New York State license, which includes a written test, a vision test, a road test, and a required course.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski says his office has worked to clear up its backlog of license renewals.

“We have cleared up much of the backlog in previous months, but for those who still have an expired license or permit, beginning tomorrow they will no longer be considered valid by New York State,” Jastrzemski said.

