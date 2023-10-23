Age of the Millennials: Meet New York’s Most Youthful County

Age might be "just a number," but when you look at the facts, it's clear that some counties are older than others. While most of New York is busy counting gray hairs, this county is busy counting hipster coffee shops.

WHAT'S THE MOST 'YOUTHFUL' COUNTY IN NEW YORK?

Welcome to Tompkins County, where people aren't growing older, they're growing cooler. According to stats from the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau, the median age is 31.5, compared to the statewide median age of 39.

Canva Canva loading...

Out of its 105,162 residents, a mere 16.4% are 65 and older. For a state that never sleeps, Tompkins County seems to take "sleep when you're dead" to heart. They're too busy hiking through gorges, supporting local farmers markets, and discussing the finer points of kombucha fermentation.

What helps skew the population younger in Tompkins County, of course, is Ithaca, its most populous city, and colleges located therein. Tompkins County is home to both Ithaca College and Cornell University, which helps pad the youth numbers.

Canva Canva loading...

You might not find skyscrapers in Tompkins County, but you'll find an area that's full of energy and always up for hitting up the newest microbrewery. Just remember to bring your skinny jeans.

TOMPKINS IS THE YOUNGEST... SO WHAT'S THE OLDEST?

In case you're wondering about the other side of the spectrum, Hamilton County is New York's oldest county. Hamilton, which resides entirely in Adirondack Park, has a median age of 55.5, making it the county where you're most likely to break a hip, or see a devastating Rascal scooter collision.

New York State's 10 Drunkest Counties According to County Health Rankings and Roadmaps , these are the 10 New York counties with the highest rates of excessive alcohol consumption among adults. The CDC says exessive drinking includes binge drinking which is "...defined as consuming 4 or more drinks on an occasion for a woman or 5 or more drinks on an occasion for a man.." and heavy drinking which " ...for women...is 8 drinks or more per week/For men, heavy drinking is 15 drinks or more per week."

Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Oldest Operating Five and Dime Store in the United States Take a look around the nation's oldest operating five and dime store. It just happens to be located in the village of Northville, New York Gallery Credit: Karolyi