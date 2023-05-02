Did This NY Town Invent the Ice Cream Sundae? We’ve Got the Scoop

I scream, you scream, we should all probably calm down. It's just ice cream and not worth getting hysterical over. But many people scream about the exact origin of the sundae, ice cream's tastiest and decadent variant. Some claim it was invented in an Upstate New York town. The town even has a historical plaque saying so... who's gonna argue with a plaque?

HISTORY OF THE SUNDAE

For the purposes of this article, an "ice cream sundae" is one or more scoops of ice cream with additional secondary confections added to it, like syrup, whipped cream or sprinkles. A cherry may or may not be involved-- but it should. And while its origins remain hotly debated, history agrees that the ice cream soda was the precursor.

Ice Cream Guzzler Getty Images loading...

ITHACA CLAIMS TO BE THE BIRTHPLACE

Ithaca, New York is one of several U.S. towns claiming to be the inventors. Here's what Wikipedia says on the matter:

On Sunday, April 3, 1892, in Ithaca, John M. Scott, a Unitarian Church minister, and Chester Platt, co-owner of Platt & Colt Pharmacy, created the first historically documented sundae. Platt covered dishes of ice cream with cherry syrup and candied cherries on a whim. The men named the dish "Cherry Sunday" in honor of the day it was created. The oldest-known written evidence of a sundae is Platt & Colt's newspaper ad for a "Cherry Sunday" placed in the Ithaca Daily Journal on April 5, 1892.

Wikipedia Wikipedia loading...

Other U.S. cities -- like Buffalo, New York and Plainfield, Illinois -- may puff out their chests and talk a big game about inventing the sundae, but Chester Platt's account appears to be the most credible because he has the advertisements to back it up.

Oh, and in case you're wondering... they cost .10 cents back then. These days it's like .10 cents per sprinkle.

Ah, the sweet smell of inflation.

Amazing! Top Ice Cream Parlors in Upstate New York That Are More than 50 Years old!! The call of the roadside summer ice cream stands throughout Upstate New York is strong and delicious! Some of these mom-and-pop stands have been around for generations. Here is a gallery of 11 ice cream stands that have stood the test of time. They are each 50, 60, and even more than 70 years old. Now that is staying power!

PHOTOS: Road Trip Through New York's Ice Cream Trail Hop aboard the New York Ice Cream Trail!