This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?

Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?

Truly, where you go to school and what you make of it impact your memories when your done with college. Do you think the town where you went to school is the BEST college town in New York?

Far & Wide compiled a list of The Best College Town in Every State. Honestly, just from experience, I'm not surprised to learn the most popular college town in New York is....

Ithaca.

Here's why it was selected as the best, according to Far & Wide:

In Upstate New York, the quaint town of Ithaca is home to Ithaca College and Cornell University. It does get covered with snow — lots of it — which could explain why nearly half of the more than 67,000 people who live here are students! While the people of Ithaca don't typically stick around after college, it is just 4 hours from New York City and its hundreds of employers.

Wait, what's it? That's the only reason? I would argue there's plenty of other college towns that are better than Ithaca, but that's just my opinion.

What are your thoughts on this? Is this the right choice for New York State or do you think another college town is better? Let us know inside our station app.

