You Could Own a Historic Hotel in Sharon Springs

A large piece of New York history is on the market in Sharon Springs. The American Hotel, currently run as a highly-acclaimed bed and breakfast and restaurant, is looking to sell, and these photos from inside are stunning.

The American Hotel sits on a lot of over 2.5 acres and has 9 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, 2 partial-baths, a fully-equipped commercial kitchen and more. According to Michelle Curran and John DiGesualdo, the property's listing agents from Howard Hanna, the sale is a "turn-key operation," meaning all furnishings, dishes, linens, pots, pans, etc. come included with the property.

The American Hotel's asking price currently sits at $1.45 million and is certainly an investment. According to the listing, there's even more room for expansion on the hotel's third floor, which could either be used for more guest rooms or a single apartment for the new owner.

The owners of The American Hotel clarified on their Facebook page that they are still open while they find a new owner for the property.

You can check out the full listing on Howard Hanna's website and read more about The American Hotel and its current operations on its website.