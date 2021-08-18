Have you ever looked at a photo of something and felt your eyes drawn in so many directions that you're not quite sure where exactly to look first but you know that you need, that you must, soak it all in?

That sensation of not knowing where to look first is exactly what I felt as I looked through photos of a property located just an hour from Binghamton. Located at 7078 East Genesee Street in Fayetteville, this larger-than-life historic home boasts a whole lot of everything. Opulence, space, decorations. Everything.

Built in 1874, this estate is listed by Chip Hodgkins with HUNT Real Estate ERA and offers an impressive 9,000 square feet. With six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and 4.5 acres of land, this single-family home is nothing short of astounding and comes with a price tag of $1,950,000 which honestly, seems like a steal for this estate.

Step Inside the Fayetteville Estate That Will Both Amaze and Overwhelm You

