This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US

Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.

There's one place that many have been staying on their travels to the Catskills here in New York. It's called The Roxbury and there's difference cottages and rooms that all have a different theme. You've got everything from The Wizard's Emeralds which looks like a set from The Wizard of Oz, Fred's Lair looks like it's from The Flintstones, among many many others, like a fairy forest or Dracula's Castle.

This purely unique property has recently received a really amazing honor. The Roxbury and its two properties in the Catskills have earned a spot on Tripadvisor’s list of the top 25 hotels in the nation. The property and their eccentric themed rooms were recognized in the latest Traveler’s Choice awards as being among the “best of the best” and the website’s highest-rated stays.

The owners of the hotel pride themselves on the experience that visitors have during their stay:

We want you to feel that immediacy of emotion that seeing a great film or play can produce. Only instead of just watching the production, we want to provide you with the ability to be in the production. To live the fantasy.

The Roxbury exists in two different forms: The Roxbury at Stratton Falls and The Roxbury Motel. The motel exists in 2258 County Highway 41 in Roxbury, and The Roxbury at Stratton Falls is at 48 County Highway 41 in Roxbury.

If you're interested in booking this one-of-a-kind experience for yourself, you can do so by visiting theroxburyexperience.com. Take a look at some of the rooms you can stay in below. There's several that aren't included, so make sure you visit the website to see them all.

