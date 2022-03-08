Nexflix’s Bridgerton Taps Upstate NY Lotion & Soap Co. For Inspired Products

There is a mercantile in Sharon Springs that makes homemade skincare and other products made from goat milk. It is no stranger to being involved with a Netflix series. They were the fictional store in the show Schitt's Creek. Now Beekman 1802 is giving Netflix fans another chance to immerse themselves in a popular show. Beekman 1802 will be carrying a Bridgerton collection.

Why Did They Tap Beekman 1802?

Beekman 1802 has teamed up with one of the most popular Netflix shows, Bridgerton, to offer fans an exclusive line of body care products. It is to coincide with the theme of the show that takes place in the Regency-era of high-society in England. The body care products will make fans feel like royalty.

What Will Beekman 1802 Be Offering?

As part of the Bridgerton inspired products, Beekman 1802 will have a collection of soaps wrapped in Lady Whistledown's society pages according to newyorkupstate.com The soaps will be sold on Beekman 1802's website starting on March 25th. This coincides with the beginning of season two of the Bridgerton series on Netflix. They will also offer a Bridgerton candle cloche, and salve but that won't be available until April 25th. To sign up click HERE.

Beekman 1802 is located in the small town of Sharon Springs. It's just under an hour from Albany. Netflix fans are already familiar with the goat milk-infused beauty products they offer. They were highlighted in the hit series Schitt's Creek as a fictional shop founded by David Rose from the show. They temporarily carried products inspired by his character called Rose Apothecary.

