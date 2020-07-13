You Can Volunteer For A COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial

Several companies in The United States are currently working on a vaccine for COVID-19 and now they are looking for volunteers to test the vaccine on.

According to CNN.com, a new website is now active that allows people to volunteer to be part of vaccine trials for COVID-19.

The website will handle registration for the four large vaccine studies that are expected to start this summer and fall, and any others that follow.

If you want to be a volunteer, you can click on the button box below for all the information.

Currently, a vaccine that is being produced by a company in California is ready to begin the testing phase of the trial. They are expected to start the trial sometime at the end of July or early August.

The website will use your address information to send you to a testing site near where you live. According to the website, there are over 100 different sites that will be looking for volunteers to be part of the trial.

Overall, the clinical study is looking for over 30,000 people to be part of the trials and if you are accepted into the trial you would have to conduct at home reports and over the phone reports.

Again you can sign up to voluteer HERE.