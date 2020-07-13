The Boil Shack Opens, Bringing Cajun Seafood Cuisine to New Hartford

Cajun seafood cuisine comes to New Hartford as The Boil Shack restaurant opens in the former Denny's location.

The Boil Shack restaurant is a great place for anyone who love seafood. Everything is prepared Cajun style with the freshest ingredients. Enjoy crawfish, mussels, shrimp, lobster, king & snow crab, clams, oysters or a fish fry.

Try one of two grand opening specials:

Crawfish+Shrimp Boil - 1/2 lb Crawfish + 1/2 lb Shrimp with 2 halves of potato, 1 corn on cob and 2 beef sausage slices in your choice of sauce for $14.99.

OR

Lobster+Shrimp Boil - 1 Whole Lobster + 1/2 lb Shrimp with 2 halves of potato, 1 corn on cob and 2 beef sausage slices in your choice of sauce for $29.99.

Although it may be little messy, that's its style and charm. Go and get your hand dirty. There is hand sanitizer, gloves and wet towelettes and even a hand wash sink nearby.

The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford is open Monday - Friday from 11:00 AM - 08:00 PM and Saturday - Sunday from 12:00 PM - 08:00 PM.

The restaurant is so new, the American Diner sign from the old Denny's restaurant is still up. The new Boil Shack sign is just a banner, for now.

You can dine in but you must wear a mask until you're seated. You can also order online at Boilshackny.com and pickup in the restaurant to enjoy your Cajun cuisine at home.