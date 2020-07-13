Free ‘Pop-Up’ COVID-19 Testing Wednesday 7-15-20

Get tested for COVID-19 for free on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at a new 'pop-up'' location.

On Wednesday, Tabernacle, along with the New York State and Oneida County Department of Health, The (Refugee) Center, and Chobani, will join forces to host a public "pop-up" COVID-19 test site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church,13 Clark Place, Utica.

This testing is organized through the New York State Department of Health and is for everyone sick or not. No insurance is needed, no co-pays, no appointments, everyone is welcome, and interpreters will be on hand to assist those who need it. There will also be free giveaways while supplies last.

People of all ages with or without symptoms are encouraged to get tested. Social distancing, mask-wearing, and sanitizing protocols will be required. Test results should be available within 24 hours.

Rev. Debbie Kelsey, Pastor, Tabernacle Baptist Church in Utica, says:

While our counties' published numbers are not so high, we know that, in some groups, many people are sick, and many have been exposed to the virus. Please help us get the word out and get people to the test site!

The Tabernacle Baptist Church sanctuary and educational buildings are located in downtown Utica, one block east of Genesee Street at the corner of Hopper and King Streets (behind the Stanley Theater). Parking is available in the church parking lot, which is entered from Clark Place.