COVID-19 Claims 5 More Lives In Oneida County Over The Weekend

Over the weekend 5 people lost their lives as a result of COVID-19 in Oneida County. All five deaths were nursing home related and the death toll since the Pandemic began stands at 109.

Oneida County also reported 20 new cases over the weekend and as of Sunday 20 residents were hospitalized in Oneida County and 3 are being treated outside of the county.

9 of the patients hospitalized are nursing home residents receiving acute care, seven of which are at MVHS and two are in Rome Memorial Hospital.

There were also three new potential public exposures to report over the weekend.

7/3/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: Meadow Street, Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/17/20

7/5/20

Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/19/20

7/8/20

Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Place of exposure: Dollar General

Address of exposure: Chenango Avenue South, Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 7/22/20

There are still 182 active cases of the Coronavirus in Oneida County. Since the Pandemic first hit the county there have been 58,668 tests conducted. Local officials are continuing to encourage good hand hygiene, social distancing and most importantly wearing a face mask or covering in all public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

Governor Cuomo announced Sunday that New York's numbers as a whole remain low and stable with 1.08% of Saturday's tests returning positive. As of Sunday 677 positive tests were confirmed statewide.